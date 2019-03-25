Here & Now
How Washington Is Reacting To Mueller Report Summary04:18Play
After a 22-month investigation, Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded that President Trump and his aides did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. Rick Klein (@rickklein), political director for ABC News, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to take a look at how lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are responding.
This segment aired on March 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news