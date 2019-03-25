How Washington Is Reacting To Mueller Report Summary04:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress of the principal conclusions reached by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. (Jon Elswick/AP)
A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress of the principal conclusions reached by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. (Jon Elswick/AP)

After a 22-month investigation, Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded that President Trump and his aides did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. Rick Klein (@rickklein), political director for ABC News, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to take a look at how lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are responding.

This segment aired on March 25, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news