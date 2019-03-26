Here & Now
British Conservative: U.K. Should Leave European Union Without A Brexit Deal05:24Play
British Prime Minister Theresa May appears to be losing control of Brexit negotiations. Members of her own party are turning against her as the original deadline to leave the European Union approaches at the end of the week.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with John Redwood (@johnredwood), a conservative member of Parliament, who thinks Britain should just leave the EU without a deal.
This segment aired on March 26, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news