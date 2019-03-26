British Conservative: U.K. Should Leave European Union Without A Brexit Deal05:24
March 26, 2019
John Redwood arrives on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC Birmingham on October 3, 2016 in Birmingham, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Theresa May appears to be losing control of Brexit negotiations. Members of her own party are turning against her as the original deadline to leave the European Union approaches at the end of the week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with John Redwood (@johnredwood), a conservative member of Parliament, who thinks Britain should just leave the EU without a deal.

This segment aired on March 26, 2019.

