In Georgia, Constitutional Carry Debate Divides Gun Rights Advocates
March 26, 2019
  • Lisa Hagen, WABE
Constitutional carry laws allow people to carry firearms without a license or permit. Sixteen states have passed constitutional carry laws and many others are hoping to follow suit. But in Georgia, the attempt to pass a constitutional carry law is dividing even the most devout gun rights advocates. WABE's Lisa Hagen (@TwitrHagen) reports.

This story is part of the Guns & America reporting project.

This segment aired on March 26, 2019.

