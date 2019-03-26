'Gridlock Sam' Touts Support For New York City's Proposed Congestion Pricing03:49
March 26, 2019
New York City is one step closer to becoming the first in the U.S. to roll out congestion pricing. The idea of requiring drivers to pay a toll for entering the busiest parts of the city has been floated for years. Now, it's gaining critical support as city officials look for a way to fix the struggling subway system. Here and Now's Robin Young speaks with Sam Schwartz (@GridlockSam), a traffic engineer and former New York City traffic commissioner.

