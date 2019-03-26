Here & Now
No Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas After Gaza Rocket Triggers Conflict05:29Play
Israel launched strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, after a rocket hit a home near Tel Aviv and wounded seven people. This poses a challenge for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is up for re-election in just two weeks. NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on March 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news