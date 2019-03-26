Here & Now
Trump Calls For Investigation Into Those Behind The Russia Probe05:24Play
President Trump and his supporters are on the offensive, calling for those behind the Russia probe to be investigated themselves. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers say Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report should be released in full.
NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on March 26, 2019.
