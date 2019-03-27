Here & Now
New York Suburb Bans Unvaccinated Kids From Public Spaces Amidst Measles Outbreak05:37Play
In response to a severe measles outbreak that has been ongoing since October, officials in Rockland County, New York, have declared a state of emergency. Children who have not received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are barred from public places, including schools, until the declaration expires. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Rupali Limaye, the associate director for behavioral research at the John Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety.
This segment aired on March 27, 2019.
