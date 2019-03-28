Here & Now
With 900 Million Eligible Voters, India Prepares For Massive Parliamentary Elections09:46Play
Parliamentary elections in the world's largest democracy begin next month. There are more than 900 million eligible voters, the voting will take weeks, and it is being called the largest democratic exercise in the world. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Alyssa Ayres (@AyresAlyssa), senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
