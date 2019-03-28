With 900 Million Eligible Voters, India Prepares For Massive Parliamentary Elections09:46
March 28, 2019
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attend an election rally addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dumi village in Akhnoor, about 20 kilometers from Jammu, India, Thursday, March 28, 2019. India's general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11. (Channi Anand/AP)
Parliamentary elections in the world's largest democracy begin next month. There are more than 900 million eligible voters, the voting will take weeks, and it is being called the largest democratic exercise in the world. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Alyssa Ayres (@AyresAlyssa), senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

This segment aired on March 28, 2019.

