Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa (@costareports) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the political reverberations of Attorney General William Barr's letter stating that special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation did not prove conspiracy with Russians or could not exonerate President Trump on obstruction of justice.
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
