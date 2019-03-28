Here & Now
Republicans Call Into Question Obama's Record On Russian Interference05:31Play
After the letter from Attorney General William Barr summarizing the Mueller report found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Republicans are bringing up a familiar talking point — that Russian interference happened under the Obama administration, and the administration did not do enough to counter Russia's interference. Here & Now's Robin Young looks at that claim with Greg Miller (@gregpmiller), who covers national security for The Washington Post.
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
