Here & Now
Oregon Considers Expanding Physician-Assisted Suicide Law05:48Play
In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign a bill approved by state lawmakers that would allow people to seek medical aid in dying. That would make New Jersey the sixth state with a physician-assisted suicide law. And now, lawmakers in the state that pioneered the concept, Oregon, are considering whether to expand the law. Chris Lehman (@CapitolCurrents) of member station KLCC reports.
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
