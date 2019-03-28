Oregon Considers Expanding Physician-Assisted Suicide Law05:48
March 28, 2019
  • Chris Lehman, KLCC
In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign a bill approved by state lawmakers that would allow people to seek medical aid in dying. That would make New Jersey the sixth state with a physician-assisted suicide law. And now, lawmakers in the state that pioneered the concept, Oregon, are considering whether to expand the law. Chris Lehman (@CapitolCurrents) of member station KLCC reports.

This segment aired on March 28, 2019.

