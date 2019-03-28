Here & Now
California Man Who Says Roundup Caused His Cancer Receives $80 Million In Damages03:45Play
A San Francisco jury awarded $80 million to Edwin Hardeman Wednesday after finding Monsanto's most popular weed killer, Roundup, not only contributed to his non-Hodgkins lymphoma, but that Monsanto failed to properly warn users of Roundup's risks. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of NPR One's "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
