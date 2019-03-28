Here & Now
40 Years After Three Mile Island Meltdown, Nuclear Energy Safety Concerns Remain05:56Play
Forty years after the partial meltdown at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island changed the trajectory of nuclear energy production in America, the debate over the industry's safety and viability continues. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Dr. Edwin Lyman, the director of the Union of Concerned Scientists' Nuclear Safety Project.
This segment aired on March 28, 2019.
