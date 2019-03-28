40 Years After Three Mile Island Meltdown, Nuclear Energy Safety Concerns Remain05:56
March 28, 2019
In this undated photo, a Pennsylvania state police officer and plant security guards stand outside the closed front gate to the Metropolitan Edison nuclear power plant on Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pa., after the plant was shut down following a partial meltdown on March 28, 1979. (Paul Vathis/AP/File)
In this undated photo, a Pennsylvania state police officer and plant security guards stand outside the closed front gate to the Metropolitan Edison nuclear power plant on Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Pa., after the plant was shut down following a partial meltdown on March 28, 1979. (Paul Vathis/AP/File)

Forty years after the partial meltdown at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island changed the trajectory of nuclear energy production in America, the debate over the industry's safety and viability continues. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Dr. Edwin Lyman, the director of the Union of Concerned Scientists' Nuclear Safety Project.

This segment aired on March 28, 2019.

