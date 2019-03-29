Here & Now
Investigators Find Anti-Stall System Automatically Activated Before Ethiopian Airlines Crash05:08Play
Investigators looking into the cause of the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that the MCAS flight-control system automatically activated just before the crash, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Seth Kaplan, Here & Now's airline analyst, explains what the data from the preliminary investigation shows.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news