Carbon Emissions Hit All-Time High In 2018, As Demand For Coal Rises, Report Says03:43
March 29, 2019
Miners shovel coal at mine in Xiahuayuan county in north China's Hebei province, Friday, Nov. 30, 2007. (Oded Balilty/AP)
Carbon emissions around the world hit an all-time high last year, as the demand for coal keeps rising, particularly in Asia, where China remains the world's biggest coal consumer, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd looks at energy in Asia with Ranping Song, developing country climate action manager for the World Resources Institute.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

