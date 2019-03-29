Here & Now
Carbon emissions around the world hit an all-time high last year, as the demand for coal keeps rising, particularly in Asia, where China remains the world's biggest coal consumer, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd looks at energy in Asia with Ranping Song, developing country climate action manager for the World Resources Institute.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
