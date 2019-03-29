Secretary Of State Pressures China Over Treatment Of Uighur Muslims04:15
March 29, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has brought attention to the plight of the Uighur Muslims in China. The Chinese government has interned many Uighurs and subjected them to cutting-edge surveillance. The State Department's criticisms come ahead of the conclusion of U.S.-China trade talks. NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) explains what's at stake to Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

