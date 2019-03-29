Here & Now
Secretary Of State Pressures China Over Treatment Of Uighur Muslims04:15Play
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has brought attention to the plight of the Uighur Muslims in China. The Chinese government has interned many Uighurs and subjected them to cutting-edge surveillance. The State Department's criticisms come ahead of the conclusion of U.S.-China trade talks. NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) explains what's at stake to Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
