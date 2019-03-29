Here & Now
DJ Sessions: The Best Of South By Southwest09:54Play
Anne Litt (@anne_litt), a DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, shares with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson her favorite discoveries from South By Southwest, a music festival in Austin held every March.
Music From The Segment
Yola, "Faraway Look"
Black Pumas, "Fire"
Jamila Woods, "EARTHA"
Cimafunk, "Me Voy"
Claude Fontaine, "Pretending He Was You"
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
