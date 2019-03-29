DJ Sessions: The Best Of South By Southwest09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Yola Carter at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. (Alysse Gafkjen)
Yola Carter at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. (Alysse Gafkjen)

Anne Litt (@anne_litt), a DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, shares with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson her favorite discoveries from South By Southwest, a music festival in Austin held every March.

Music From The Segment

Yola, "Faraway Look"

Black Pumas, "Fire"

Jamila Woods, "EARTHA"

Cimafunk, "Me Voy"

Claude Fontaine, "Pretending He Was You"

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news