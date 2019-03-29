Here & Now
As The Incarcerated Struggle With Addiction, Some States Look To Fund Drug Courts06:36Play
Many incarcerated people across the country are struggling with addiction. Some states are responding to the problem by funding an alternate justice system known as drug court. The idea is to offer repeat offenders a chance at treatment instead of prison. In New Hampshire, advocates say they're starting to reduce the number of people with addiction, who are re-offending. New Hampshire Public Radio's Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) reports.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news