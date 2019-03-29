Here & Now
Six Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have recently expressed support for abolishing the Electoral College. But ditching the system, which has allowed four presidents to take office despite losing the popular vote, could be more complicated than it may seem.
NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the system and its history.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
