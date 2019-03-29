Democrats Call For Abolishment Of Electoral College. But That Could Get Complicated.05:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Protestors filled the Michigan State Capitol before the state electoral college met to cast their votes on December 19, 2016 in Lansing, Michigan. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
Protestors filled the Michigan State Capitol before the state electoral college met to cast their votes on December 19, 2016 in Lansing, Michigan. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Six Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have recently expressed support for abolishing the Electoral College. But ditching the system, which has allowed four presidents to take office despite losing the popular vote, could be more complicated than it may seem.

NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the system and its history.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news