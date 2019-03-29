Looking At The Virtual Swag 'Skins,' A Key Money-Maker For The Fortnite Franchise05:55
March 29, 2019
University students compete in the online game Fortnite during DreamHack Atlanta 2018. (Chris Thelen/Getty Images)
Fortnite — the battle royale video game, where up to 100 players meet on a virtual island and duke it out until there's one survivor standing — made a record-shattering $3 million last year. While the game is absolutely free to play, it relies instead on micro-transactions, small amounts of money paid for virtual swag. One common digital product users pay real money for is called "skins." Here & Now tech correspondent Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson) explains the concept to host Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

