Fortnite — the battle royale video game, where up to 100 players meet on a virtual island and duke it out until there's one survivor standing — made a record-shattering $3 million last year. While the game is absolutely free to play, it relies instead on micro-transactions, small amounts of money paid for virtual swag. One common digital product users pay real money for is called "skins." Here & Now tech correspondent Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson) explains the concept to host Jeremy Hobson.