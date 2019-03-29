Here & Now
After NASA Scraps First All-Female Spacewalk, Walks Goes Ahead — With One Man And One Woman05:38Play
NASA scrapped plans for its first-ever all-female spacewalk earlier this week when astronaut Anne McClain realized the space station didn't have a prepared spacesuit that fit her. The spacewalk went ahead Friday with one man and one woman.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Lindsay Aitchison, NASA's former senior spacesuit engineer.
This segment airs on March 29, 2019.
