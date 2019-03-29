After NASA Scraps First All-Female Spacewalk, Walks Goes Ahead — With One Man And One Woman05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
This image provided by NASA shows astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague taking a spacewalk to replace aging batteries on the International Space Station on Friday, March 22, 2019. (NASA via AP)
This image provided by NASA shows astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague taking a spacewalk to replace aging batteries on the International Space Station on Friday, March 22, 2019. (NASA via AP)

NASA scrapped plans for its first-ever all-female spacewalk earlier this week when astronaut Anne McClain realized the space station didn't have a prepared spacesuit that fit her. The spacewalk went ahead Friday with one man and one woman.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Lindsay Aitchison, NASA's former senior spacesuit engineer.

This segment airs on March 29, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news