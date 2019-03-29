The Oglala Lakota Nation has declared a state of emergency on the sprawling Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. The fallout from severe flooding there has made many roads impassible and trapped some residents in their homes for over two weeks.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Arlo Iron Cloud (@ArloIronCloud) and Jon Red Owl, co-hosts of the Wakalyapi Chit Chat Show on KILI radio, which broadcasts from Pine Ridge.