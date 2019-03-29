Travelers have been taking to Twitter this week to air their outrage after the low-cost airline Wow Air abruptly shut down, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Meanwhile, the Trump administration made a U-turn on Special Olympics funding after a recent threat to pull funding brought out supporters on social media. Also, a viral photo of bagels sliced like bread has the internet worked up about the proper way of slicing bagels. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.