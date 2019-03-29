Here & Now
How A Partial Nuclear Meltdown Expanded The Field Of Robotics04:50Play
The partial meltdown of one of Three Mile Island's nuclear reactors 40 years ago left areas of the Pennsylvania facility highly radioactive. Along came a group of young researchers who had an idea to send robots in to help fix the damage. Amy Sisk (@amyrsisk) from member station WESA reports that their work helped expand the then-fledgling field of robotics.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news