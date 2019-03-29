How A Partial Nuclear Meltdown Expanded The Field Of Robotics04:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The partial meltdown of one of Three Mile Island's nuclear reactors 40 years ago left areas of the Pennsylvania facility highly radioactive. Along came a group of young researchers who had an idea to send robots in to help fix the damage. Amy Sisk (@amyrsisk) from member station WESA reports that their work helped expand the then-fledgling field of robotics.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news