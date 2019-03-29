President Trump is taking a victory lap after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found, according to Attorney General William Barr, that Trump's 2016 campaign did not conspire with Russia and that there's not enough evidence of obstruction of justice. Trump is now shifting his attention to repealing the Affordable Care Act. Washington Post White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) and Fox News' Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to review the week in politics.