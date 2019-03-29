Here & Now
Ukraine To Elect Next President; Popular Comic Leads The Polls
Voters in Ukraine head to the polls this Sunday to elect their next president. Leading the polls is popular comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who portrays a fictional president on a hit Ukranian TV show. Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with Margaret Coker (@mideastmargaret), managing editor at Coda Story, about the candidates and attitudes toward the election.
This segment aired on March 29, 2019.
