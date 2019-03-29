Ukraine To Elect Next President; Popular Comic Leads The Polls05:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Voters in Ukraine head to the polls this Sunday to elect their next president. Leading the polls is popular comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who portrays a fictional president on a hit Ukranian TV show. Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with Margaret Coker (@mideastmargaret), managing editor at Coda Story, about the candidates and attitudes toward the election.

This segment aired on March 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news