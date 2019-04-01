With No Brexit Clarity, Oyster Farmer In Northern Ireland Puts Business Plans On Hold03:42
April 01, 2019
Farmers tend the oysters at William Lynch's Foylemore Oysters farm in Lough Foyle in County Donegal, Ireland, on March 7, 2019. For 20 years, William Lynch has farmed oysters in disputed waters along the Irish border. With Brexit looming, a convenient grey area which has allowed him to flourish could be coming to an end. (Paul Faith/Getty Images)
Uncertainty over the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union has cost the British economy $785 million every week since 2016, according to a report out Monday from Goldman Sachs. One of the reasons: Businesses are wary of spending money until they know for certain what the terms of leaving the bloc will be. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd has been speaking with an oyster farmer from Northern Ireland who has put off expanding his operations until Brexit is settled.

This segment aired on April 1, 2019.

