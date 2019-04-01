Here & Now
With No Brexit Clarity, Oyster Farmer In Northern Ireland Puts Business Plans On Hold03:42Play
Uncertainty over the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union has cost the British economy $785 million every week since 2016, according to a report out Monday from Goldman Sachs. One of the reasons: Businesses are wary of spending money until they know for certain what the terms of leaving the bloc will be. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd has been speaking with an oyster farmer from Northern Ireland who has put off expanding his operations until Brexit is settled.
This segment aired on April 1, 2019.
