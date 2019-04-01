Here & Now
'Expedition Unknown' Is Taking Viewers On A Live Journey Through Egyptian Tombs09:36Play
In the Discovery Channel series "Expedition Unknown," host Josh Gates travels around the world looking to uncover archaeological mysteries. The new season begins this month, and it includes "Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live," a journey with Gates through Egyptian tombs that will be broadcast live on April 7.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Gates (@joshuagates) about the live special, and his adventures around the globe.
This segment aired on April 1, 2019.
