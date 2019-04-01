Here & Now
House Judiciary Plans Vote To Subpoena Mueller Report; Trump Threatens Border Closing06:39Play
The House Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena the full Mueller report if the Department of Justice doesn't provide it by Tuesday. Meanwhile President Trump is threatening to close the border and stop aid to Central American countries. And Joe Biden has taken center stage in a conversation about sexual harassment. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on April 1, 2019.
