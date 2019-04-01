Japan's Disaster Theme Park Helps Residents Prepare For Survival05:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 01, 2019
  • Susan Phillips, WHYY
TwitterfacebookEmail

Japan has seen many disasters in its time — earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons and atomic bombs. So the government has set up a disaster theme park for residents and visitors. The goal is disaster preparedness. Susan Phillips (@susanphill) of WHYY's The Pulse paid a visit.

This story was reported with the support of the International Center for Journalists.

This segment aired on April 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news