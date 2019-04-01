Here & Now
Japan's Disaster Theme Park Helps Residents Prepare For Survival05:47Play
Japan has seen many disasters in its time — earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons and atomic bombs. So the government has set up a disaster theme park for residents and visitors. The goal is disaster preparedness. Susan Phillips (@susanphill) of WHYY's The Pulse paid a visit.
This story was reported with the support of the International Center for Journalists.
This segment aired on April 1, 2019.
