African-centered learning focuses on the experiences and accomplishments of black people. In the late 1960s and early '70s, at least 60 African-centered schools existed in the United States. At one point, Detroit had more schools than anywhere in the country. But now, many of those schools have closed. Michigan Public Radio's Bryce Huffman (@BryceHuffman313) reports on what that loss means for some of the city's children.