The Trump Administration cut off aid over the weekend that the U.S. sends each year to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — three countries that are the origin of many of the migrants heading to the U.S. right now. Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, had critical words on CNN Sunday about the aid the U.S. sends.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Liz Schrayer (@LizSchrayer), president of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a nonprofit that supports diplomacy in the U.S., about whether aid to these countries is working.