China announced Monday it will ban all variants of fentanyl, the powerful opioid responsible for many of the deaths in America's opioid crisis. The decision, which President Trump has pushed for years, appeared to be a concession in ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."