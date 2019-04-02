Here & Now
Deaths At Ohio Hospital Raise Questions About Oversight Of Prescription Fentanyl04:52Play
Nearly three-quarters of overdose deaths in Ohio are due to illicit fentanyl. But a series of deaths at one of central Ohio's largest health providers has led prescription fentanyl to come under scrutiny. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of WOSU reports from Columbus.
This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media.
This segment aired on April 2, 2019.
