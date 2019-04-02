Deaths At Ohio Hospital Raise Questions About Oversight Of Prescription Fentanyl04:52
April 02, 2019
  • Paige Pfleger, WOSU
The campus of Mount Carmel West in Columbus, Ohio. (Gabe Rosenberg/WOSU)
Nearly three-quarters of overdose deaths in Ohio are due to illicit fentanyl. But a series of deaths at one of central Ohio's largest health providers has led prescription fentanyl to come under scrutiny. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of WOSU reports from Columbus.

This story was produced by Side Effects Public Media.

This segment aired on April 2, 2019.

