Here & Now
Texas Bill Would Allow Doctors, Lawyers To Deny Services Based On Religious Beliefs03:26Play
On Monday, a bill advanced to the Texas Senate that would allow lawyers, doctors, real estate agents and others to decline to offer their services to certain people based on their religious beliefs. The Texas ACLU says the law could pave the way for discrimination against LGBTQ Texans. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Bud Kennedy (@BudKennedy), a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.
This segment aired on April 2, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news