Here & Now
Could The President Have Obstructed Justice Without Committing A Crime?09:37Play
Attorney General William Barr concluded that President Trump did not obstruct justice due to lack of evidence to prove that he committed an underlying crime. Does one have to commit a crime to obstruct justice and is it possible that a sitting president can be indicted? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Bloomberg opinion columnist and Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman).
This segment aired on April 2, 2019.
