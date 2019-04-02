Tricia Newbold, a career official in the White House security office, has told the House Oversight Committee that dozens of people in the Trump administration have received security clearances despite "disqualifying issues." Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., could subpoena former White House personnel security director Carl Kline as early as Tuesday. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security and politics reporter Tim Mak (@timkmak).