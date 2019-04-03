The Trump administration announced over the weekend that it plans to cut off U.S. aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — aid which largely goes to nonprofits in the region. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has said the aid is not working. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Anita Isaacs (@AnitaIsaacs), a political science professor at Haverford College, who writes she doesn't think the administration should cut off aid right now, but "we shouldn't pretend that the aid itself was doing much good."