White House Says Democrats Won't Be Happy With Any Amount Of Mueller Documents10:59Play
Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) about the House Judiciary Committee's move to subpoena the Justice Department for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on the Russia investigation.
This segment aired on April 3, 2019.
