Here & Now
Biden And #MeToo: Where Accusations Against Former VP Fit In The Movement09:36Play
Several women have come out publicly to explain how uncomfortable former Vice President Joe Biden made them feel because of the way he touched them.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Terry O'Neil (@Terryoneill), executive director of the National Employment Lawyers Association and former president of the National Organization for Women, about how allegations against Biden fit into the #MeToo movement.
This segment aired on April 5, 2019.
