Biden And #MeToo: Where Accusations Against Former VP Fit In The Movement09:36
April 05, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden greets members of the audience after speaking to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Several women have come out publicly to explain how uncomfortable former Vice President Joe Biden made them feel because of the way he touched them.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Terry O'Neil (@Terryoneill), executive director of the National Employment Lawyers Association and former president of the National Organization for Women, about how allegations against Biden fit into the #MeToo movement.

This segment aired on April 5, 2019.

