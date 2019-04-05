Here & Now
Herman Cain Announced As Trump's Latest Pick For Fed Board Seat
President Trump announced his intention to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board. Thursday's announcement came the same day the president tweeted that the economy was performing well "despite the unnecessary and destructive actions taken by the Fed." Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).
This segment aired on April 5, 2019.
