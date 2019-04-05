Here & Now
Scientists Warn It's Better To Control Space Debris Now04:30Play
The Indian government's successful anti-satellite missile test last month has raised questions, not just because of the ongoing issue of militarizing space, but also because of increasing debris created by launch blasts that go into orbit. More satellites and more junk are orbiting earth, and scientists are calling for action to prevent long-term problems for space travel. Texas Public Radio's Paul Flahive (@paulflahive) reports.
This segment aired on April 5, 2019.
