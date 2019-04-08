Cross-Country Returns To Its Roots For World Championships03:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Yohei Komatsu of Japan and Felicien Muhitira of Rwanda compete in the Senior Men's final during the IAAF World Athletics Cross Country Championships on March 30, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Yohei Komatsu of Japan and Felicien Muhitira of Rwanda compete in the Senior Men's final during the IAAF World Athletics Cross Country Championships on March 30, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Elite runners from more than 50 countries gathered in Denmark recently for the World Cross Country Championships, a series of running events over the Danish landscape. The event was billed as a return to the roots of the sport, which dates back to England in the 1800s when school boys ran races over ground that also hosted fox hunts. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) was in Denmark for the event.

A view of the water splash ahead of the IAAF World Cross Country Championship on March 29, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
A view of the water splash ahead of the IAAF World Cross Country Championship on March 29, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

This segment aired on April 8, 2019.

Alex Ashlock Twitter Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news