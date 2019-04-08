Elite runners from more than 50 countries gathered in Denmark recently for the World Cross Country Championships, a series of running events over the Danish landscape. The event was billed as a return to the roots of the sport, which dates back to England in the 1800s when school boys ran races over ground that also hosted fox hunts. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) was in Denmark for the event.

A view of the water splash ahead of the IAAF World Cross Country Championship on March 29, 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)