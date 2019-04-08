Here & Now
Cross-Country Returns To Its Roots For World Championships03:48Play
Elite runners from more than 50 countries gathered in Denmark recently for the World Cross Country Championships, a series of running events over the Danish landscape. The event was billed as a return to the roots of the sport, which dates back to England in the 1800s when school boys ran races over ground that also hosted fox hunts. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) was in Denmark for the event.
This segment aired on April 8, 2019.
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
