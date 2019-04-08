Here & Now
Democratic 2020 hopefuls are debating issues — from health care to the electoral college — with some candidates taking more progressive stances. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about whether voters are likely to switch between candidates who are more moderate or more progressive.
This segment aired on April 8, 2019.
