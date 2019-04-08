Another Leadership Vacancy In Trump Administration After Homeland Security Secretary Resigns05:20
April 08, 2019
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced her resignation Sunday. President Trump confirmed the resignation with a tweet and also announced Kevin McAleenan as the acting secretary. Even though Nielsen oversaw hard-line immigration policies like family separation, she reportedly clashed with the president. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).

This segment aired on April 8, 2019.

