Here & Now
Another Leadership Vacancy In Trump Administration After Homeland Security Secretary Resigns05:20Play
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced her resignation Sunday. President Trump confirmed the resignation with a tweet and also announced Kevin McAleenan as the acting secretary. Even though Nielsen oversaw hard-line immigration policies like family separation, she reportedly clashed with the president. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on April 8, 2019.
