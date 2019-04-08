Does Travel Insurance Cover Kidnapping Ransom?03:41
April 08, 2019
An American tourist and her guide have been freed after they were kidnapped while on a safari at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. The New York Times and Reuters report an unnamed source saying that Wild Frontier Uganda Safaris, which was in charge of the woman's trip, paid a ransom to kidnappers. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Megan Cruz, executive director of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, a nonprofit group of travel insurance companies.

This segment aired on April 8, 2019.

