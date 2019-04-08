Here & Now
NOAA Supports Indigenous Tribe's Whale Hunt Request. Some Environmentalists Don't06:10Play
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is backing an indigenous tribe's request to resume whale hunting rights off Washington state's northwest coast. The Makah tribe has a long-running tradition of whaling for cultural and spiritual reasons.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with D.J. Schubert, a wildlife biologist for the Animal Welfare Institute, about why animal activists are opposed to the practice.
This segment aired on April 8, 2019.
