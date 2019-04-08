NOAA Supports Indigenous Tribe's Whale Hunt Request. Some Environmentalists Don't06:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A gray whale shows its massive tail fluke while diving on March 13, 2015, in Possession Sound, near Everett, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
A gray whale shows its massive tail fluke while diving on March 13, 2015, in Possession Sound, near Everett, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is backing an indigenous tribe's request to resume whale hunting rights off Washington state's northwest coast. The Makah tribe has a long-running tradition of whaling for cultural and spiritual reasons.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with D.J. Schubert, a wildlife biologist for the Animal Welfare Institute, about why animal activists are opposed to the practice.

This segment aired on April 8, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news