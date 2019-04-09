Another College Admissions Twist: Sabotaging Other People's Kids10:44
April 09, 2019
Students sit in a lecture hall at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, Miss. in January 2013. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
After the college admissions scandal broke a few weeks ago, many said the wealthy having an upper hand when it comes to college is nothing new. But what might come as a surprise is a phenomenon being increasingly reported by college admissions counselors: sabotaging other people's kids. Psychologists are calling it "opportunity hoarding."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Washington Post reporter Caitlin Gibson (@CaitJGibson) about her reporting on the topic.

This segment aired on April 9, 2019.

