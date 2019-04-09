After the college admissions scandal broke a few weeks ago, many said the wealthy having an upper hand when it comes to college is nothing new. But what might come as a surprise is a phenomenon being increasingly reported by college admissions counselors: sabotaging other people's kids. Psychologists are calling it "opportunity hoarding."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Washington Post reporter Caitlin Gibson (@CaitJGibson) about her reporting on the topic.