Battle Over Popular Herbicide Continues Among Farmers And In Courts03:53
April 09, 2019
  • Jonathan Ahl, Harvest Public Media
The herbicide dicamba's job is to kill weeds, and many farmers say it's a lifesaver. But the chemical has also damaged a million acres of soybeans across the U.S. in the last year, and some produce farmers in the South and Midwest are wondering whether their fruits and vegetables are next. As Harvest Public Media's Jonathan Ahl (@JonathanAhl) reports, some produce farmers in the South and Midwest are wondering whether their fruits and vegetables are next.

This segment aired on April 9, 2019.

