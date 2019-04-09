U.S. And EU Spar Over Hometown Champions, Boeing And Airbus, As U.S. Threatens Tariffs03:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 09, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The U.S. said this week it's considering $11 billion in tariffs on European goods. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the tariffs would be retaliation for illegal subsidies that the EU paid Boeing rival, Airbus, in the past. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on April 9, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news