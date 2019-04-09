Here & Now
U.S. And EU Spar Over Hometown Champions, Boeing And Airbus, As U.S. Threatens Tariffs03:44Play
The U.S. said this week it's considering $11 billion in tariffs on European goods. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the tariffs would be retaliation for illegal subsidies that the EU paid Boeing rival, Airbus, in the past. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on April 9, 2019.
