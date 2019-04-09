The U.S. said this week it's considering $11 billion in tariffs on European goods. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the tariffs would be retaliation for illegal subsidies that the EU paid Boeing rival, Airbus, in the past. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."